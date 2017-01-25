Donald Trump's definition of 'voter fraud' will apparently ensnare his own top adviser - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

President Trump says he will launch an investigation into his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. But one of the potential areas he highlighted for probing — voters who are registered in two different states — appears as though it would snag his own top adviser.

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that his "major investigation into VOTER FRAUD" would be "including those registered to vote in two states."

One of those people, as it happens, is apparently Stephen K. Bannon, Trump's chief White House strategist.

The Guardian reported Wednesday morning that Bannon was registered to vote in both Florida and New York. The Post's Matea Gold, meanwhile, reports he attempted to de-register in Florida, but that it was never received or processed: