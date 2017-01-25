Mary Tyler Moore, TV and movie star, dies at 80 - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

Mary Tyler Moore, whose comic timing and all-American beauty made her a leading TV star and Emmy Award-winning actress before she took on dramatic roles in films, and whose 1970s situation comedy about the life of a professional single woman was considered a cultural and feminist milestone, has died. She was 80.

Mara Buxbaum, a representative of Ms. Moore, announced the death in a statement but provided no details. The actress struggled with diabetes much of her life and underwent brain surgery in 2011 to remove a benign tumor from the lining tissue around her brain.

Ms. Moore, who played the spunky housewife on “The Dick Van Dyke Show” in the 1960s and an idealistic career woman on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s, was an actress of dynamic range and accomplishment. She won a 1980 Tony Award for playing a quadriplegic sculptor in “Whose Life Is It Anyway?” and an Emmy for her role as a villainous orphanage director in the TV production “Stolen Babies” (1993). She was nominated for an Oscar as the frosty matriarch in “Ordinary People” (1980), Robert Redford’s directorial debut.

Ms. Moore’s production company, MTM Enterprises, created groundbreaking TV shows during the 1970s and 1980s, including “Hill Street Blues” and “St. Elsewhere.” But she was primarily considered one of television’s finest comic actresses because of her roles on two of the most popular sitcoms of all time.

She received two Emmy Awards for her role as Laura Petrie, the comely and slightly scatterbrained wife of a TV comedy writer, on “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” which aired on CBS from 1961 to 1966. Ms. Moore, sporting capri pants and a Jackie Kennedy bouffant, held her own against veteran entertainers such as Van Dyke (as her husband), Morey Amsterdam and Rose Marie. Ms. Moore said she always thought of herself as “a new kind of comedian — the funny straight woman.”

Carl Reiner, one of the show’s creative forces, once said of Ms. Moore that “she had a ping in her voice that got to me the first time I heard her.” The sexual spark she generated with her TV husband was a novel twist on previous TV homemakers, who were generally portrayed as maternal and gowned in skirts and pearls.