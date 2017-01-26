Scientists move Doomsday Clock closer to midnight, citing rise of Donald Trump | OregonLive.com

OregonLive reports;

One day after the United States was downgraded from a full to a flawed democracy, The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated its "Doomsday Clock," moving then hands to 2-1/2 minutes to midnight.

The clock, which has been used for 70 years, is a gauge of the threat of global annihilation, and is created by the nonprofit academic journal by its staff of scientists. They take into account events from the previous year to calculate the current threat to humanity. Last year, the clock was set at 3 minutes to midnight. This year, they moved it up 30 seconds.

Midnight is global destruction.

What prompted scientists to strip half a minute off the doomsday clock? They cited "a rise in strident nationalism worldwide, President Donald Trump's comments on nuclear arms and climate issues, a darkening global security landscape that is colored by increasingly sophisticated technology and a growing disregard for scientific expertise."

In its official 2017 Doomsday Clock Statement, the Bulletin noted that this is the closest the clock has been to midnight since 1953, when nuclear tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union were escalating over the Soviet testing of hydrogen bombs and the U.S. testing its first thermonuclear bomb.

The clock originally was used primarily to indicate the threat of nuclear war. In the last decade, the scientists have incorporated other factors into their calculations, including climate change, and the rise of political leaders worldwide making statements that aren't anchored in scientific fact.

Donald Trump is a stark example, the scientists say, because of his denials of global warming, along with his willingness to make false statements on other topics. That represents a disregard for reality, they say, and could have significant consequences for international policy.

"Nuclear weapons and climate change are precisely the sort of complex existential threats that cannot be properly managed without access to and reliance on expert knowledge," the scientists write in their report.