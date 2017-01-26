Newsvine

British prime minister Theresa May warns Trump he cannot trust Putin - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

PHILADELPHIA—British Prime Minister Theresa May, speaking Thursday before a group of Congressional Republicans, warned President Donald Trump he cannot trust Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“When it comes to Russia, as so often, it is wise to turn to the example of President Reagan who—during negotiations with his opposite number Mikhail Gorbachev—used to abide by the adage, ‘Trust but verify’,” she said in a speech that drew repeated rounds of applause and ovation.

“With President Putin, my advice is to ‘engage but beware.’”

May also said she believed that Britain and America should never again invade foreign countries. “The days of Britain and America intervening in sovereign countries in an attempt to remake the world in our own image are over,” said May to GOP lawmakers at a retreat in Philadelphia.

Full story in article.

