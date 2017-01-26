Scientists are quickly mobilizing to protest Trump - Vox

Vox reports;

The first week of the Trump administration was already full of tension at many science-producing federal agencies, where transition uncertainties and new communication and funding directives made scientists fear their work could be suppressed or even canceled by politicians.

But scientists are already mobilizing — and fast.

“Scientists worldwide have been alarmed by the clear anti-science actions taken by the Trump administration,” Caroline Weinberg, an organizer of an upcoming “Scientists' March on Washington,” told Vox in an email.

The exact details of the march — specifically when it will occur — have not been set. Weinberg says organizers will be meeting this weekend to discuss that. But interest in the event has exploded. The group set up a Facebook page Tuesday, and as of Thursday afternoon it has already attracted around 600,000 members. And the organizers say there will be satellite events in many cities besides DC.

The marchers’ demands will be simple: Accept scientific facts, don’t suppress them. And don’t offer “alternative facts.” As the march’s website states:

"There are certain things that we accept as facts with no alternatives. The Earth is becoming warmer due to human action. The diversity of life arose by evolution. Politicians who devalue expertise risk making decisions that do not reflect reality and must be held accountable. An American government that ignores science to pursue ideological agendas endangers the world."

Elsewhere, too, scientists are taking the first steps to action. At the Atlantic, Ed Yong reports on 314 Action, a group that’s “the science version of Emily’s List,” which is working to recruit people with science degrees to run for public office (though they are only currently recruiting Democratic candidates). As of his report, 400 people with scientific backgrounds had already signed up to be recruited.

“As we've seen in the last week, there is an assault on science at the hands of politicians who don’t have scientific or technical backgrounds and don’t understand the lasting impacts of not acting immediately on climate change,” Shaughnessy Naughton, a former congressional candidate who now runs 314, wrote in an email. “Scientists are underrepresented in our [Congress], in our state legislative houses and on school boards.”

By trying to suppress scientists, Trump may actually embolden them. Just like when Trump was dismissive of women’s issues, thousands showed up at his new doorstep.