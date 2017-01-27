Mass incarceration doesn't do much to fight crime. But it costs an absurd $182 billion a year. - Vox

Vox reports;

A new report suggests mass incarceration costs even more than we previously thought.

In recent years, mass incarceration’s cost has typically been estimated to be in the ballpark of around $80 billion a year. Federal, state, and local lawmakers have long criticized the price tag as too high, touting it as a key rationale for cutting the massive jail and prison population that has made America the world’s leader in incarceration.

A new report from the Prison Policy Initiative, however, has bad news: That $80 billion number is an underestimate. In fact, the real cost of mass incarceration is more than double the old estimate — about $182 billion a year for private individuals and local, state, and federal governments.

The Prison Policy Initiative analysis doesn’t look solely at jails or prisons, instead taking a broader view at the other actors in the criminal justice system — courts, parole and probation agencies, prosecutors, indigent defense, and so on. And it includes the costs of health care for prisoners, policing (for criminal law), construction of criminal justice facilities, food for inmates, costs to families (like telephone calls to prisoners), private prison expenditures, and more.

It’s a very complex web of costs...

...

Even though the prison population has dramatically risen in the past few decades, researchers have found that it didn’t do much to reduce crime: A 2015 review of the research by the Brennan Center for Justice estimated that more incarceration explained 0 to 7 percent of the crime drop since the 1990s, while other researchers estimate it drove 10 to 25 percent of the crime drop since the ’90s.

If mass incarceration isn’t serving its most basic purpose, why is it still going on? The Prison Policy Initiative argues that we need to look at who’s benefiting from locking up so many people to find out.