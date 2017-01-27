In 1939 the US turned away a Jewish refugee ship. This Twitter account commemorates the victims. - Vox

Vox reports;

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, remembering the refugees the US refused to save.

Friday, January 27, is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. It may also become the day President Donald Trump signs an executive order banning all refugees from entering the US for four months, and banning Syrian refugees indefinitely — along with any other refugees from countries that the federal government decides don’t have “sufficient safeguards” in place.

The coincidence is particularly painful for anyone familiar with a dark chapter in US refugee history. The US turned down multiple opportunities to help Jews fleeing Nazi Germany in the run-up to the Holocaust. In one case, it refused to allow a ship carrying 900 German Jews to dock on American shores. The ship eventually turned back and returned to Europe, where over 250 of its passengers were ultimately killed.

That ship was called the St. Louis. A Twitter account, set up by activist techie Daniel Neiss, is currently tweeting out the names and fates of its passengers.