Quantum Computing's Next Big Challenge? Cybersecurity | WIRED

WIRED reports;

This week D -Wave, a leader in the nascent field of quantum computing, unveiled its latest machine, D-Wave 2000Q, as well as its first customer: a cybersecurity firm called Total Digital Security. It’s the first time quantum has been used to fight cyber crime, and if it works, it could reshape how security analysts protect their networks from harm.

In the computers we use every day, a “bit” of information stores either a “1” or a “0,” and that’s how all of our data is encoded. Quantum computing deviates by using quantum-mechanical properties, like entanglement and superposition, to store a 1 or 0 simultaneously in a unit called a “qubit.” With more data per qubit, quantum machines can theoretically compute exponentially faster than current systems.

But quantum computers are difficult to build, and the ones that exist are still limited compared to the theoretical potential of the field. The devices need to be isolated from all types of interference like vibrations or radio waves, so the qubits can maintain their quantum mechanical state without “decohering”—losing their special properties and instead exhibiting classical mechanical traits. To create this quarantine, manufacturers use features like dampeners and extreme cold (approaching absolute zero) to insulate the actual quantum computer chip. But even when a device can largely maintain coherence, quantum data is delicate, so it’s easy for errors to occur.

You have to start somewhere, though. D-Wave’s customers for earlier models range from Lockheed Martin to Google to Los Alamos National Laboratory. Now TDS, a cybersecurity company that builds hardware and software security products, will be the first private security business to seek improved results through next-generation computing.