Green card holders included in Trump ban: Homeland Security| Reuters

Reuter reports;

People holding so-called green cards, making them legal permanent U.S. residents, are included in President Donald Trump's executive action temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, a Department of Homeland security spokeswoman said on Saturday.

"It will bar green card holders," Gillian Christensen, acting Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman, said in an email.

@Reuters UPDATE: Green card holders from seven countries in Trump's ban have to be cleared in to U.S. on case-by-case basis - administration official

Developing...

