Family wants to rehome pet lion because it can pee

In Russia a family is trying to rehome the lion cub they bought, expressing amazement that the 3-month-old cat "can scratch, bite and most importantly pee." Yeah, funny how living things tend to do that. It seems to us that if you've got an infant apex predator in the house, urine is the bodily fluid you should be least worried about - as opposed to the blood that's likely to spilled when aforementioned apex predator starts to eye your kids as appetizers - but what do we know? If you're interested, they're asking about $1,100, and who knows? They might include a mop for the pee and the blood and entrails and all. In the meantime, here's a video of lion cubs at the Oregon Zoo annoying the living hell out of their dad.