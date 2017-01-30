Sean Spicer's defense of the Trump travel order is all about fear - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

To hear Sean Spicer tell it, President Trump is the rough equivalent of an action-movie hero who had to cut the red wire before a ticking time bomb exploded.

"There was a very short period of time in which we had something to execute that ensured that the people of the United States were safe," the White House press secretary said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Monday.

Spicer was, of course, talking about the travel order Trump signed on Friday that caused mass confusion over the weekend, as airports moved to enforce a temporary ban on entry into the United States for migrants from seven mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world.

Border agents — and even members of the president's own team — seemed uncertain of the scope. For example: Trump's chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that green-card holders would not be affected, but Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly said they would be scrutinized and readmitted — or not — on a "case-by-case" basis.

Couldn't the White House have maybe explained things a little better? Gotten everyone on the same page?