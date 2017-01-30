Trump's order to "kill two regulations for every new one adopted" is a mess - Vox

Vox reports;

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that, he claims, would force federal agencies to scrap two older regulations for every new one they propose. “So if there’s a new regulation,” Trump said, “they have to knock out two.”

But it’s doubtful things will actually work this way. The order itself has some huge loopholes, and experts say it’s more likely to create confusion within federal agencies than lead to massive deregulation. Jody Freeman, a law professor at Harvard who reviewed the text of the order, calls it “arbitrary” and “not implementable.”

For starters, Trump’s order doesn’t mandate that agencies repeal two older rules for every new one they propose — it just asks that they “identify” two rules to be revoked. Second, many existing federal regulations are in place because of laws passed by Congress; the White House can’t just force those rules to be repealed by fiat. Indeed, Section 5 of the order says it can’t override “the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency." For all of Trump’s boasting, this is fairly toothless.

But the order’s not meaningless, either. The mere existence of a perplexing directive like this, experts say, could bog down work at various regulatory agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency or Food and Drug Administration. “It is primarily an instrument for hassling the agencies and slowing the regulatory process,” says Freeman via email. And for Trump, that might be good enough.