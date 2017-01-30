HuffPo: Donald Trump Fires The Acting Attorney General Of The United States

HuffPo reports;

Donald Trump Fires The Acting Attorney General Of The United States

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates on Monday night, hours after she said the Justice Department would not defend Trump's executive order on immigration.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that Yates had been relieved of her duties. Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was named as acting attorney general.

Spicer's statement said Yates had "betrayed the Department of Justice" by refusing to defend Trump's order. The statement said Yates, a career prosecutor who Trump named as acting attorney general, is "weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration."

Boente will serve until Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) is confirmed as attorney general.