Trump fires acting attorney general for refusing to defend immigration order in court - Vox

With President Trump's attorney general nominee, Jeff Sessions, still awaiting Senate confirmation, Sally Yates, a holdover from President Obama's administration, has been running the Justice Department.

And in a dramatic statement Monday night, Yates announced that she was instructing department lawyers not to defend Trump's executive order — which restricts entry into the US by refugees and nationals of seven majority-Muslim countries — from court challenges.

“I am not convinced that the defense of the Executive Order is consistent with these responsibilities nor am I convinced that the Executive Order is lawful,” Yates wrote. “Consequently, for as long as I am the Acting Attorney General, the Department of Justice will not present arguments in defense of the Executive Order, unless and until I become convinced that it is appropriate to do so.”

Trump responded by firing Yates. In a statement later Monday night, the White House announced her position would be filled by Dana Boente, US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. Boente told Washington Post reporter Matt Zapotosky that he would defend the order in court “appropriately and properly.”

Remarkably for a sitting president, the White House statement announcing Yates’s firing attacked her personally, calling her “an Obama Administration appointee who is weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration” who “betrayed the Department of Justice.”