The Trump administration is considering a broad crackdown on legal foreign workers - Vox

Vox reports;

For the past 20 years, American politicians have mostly debated illegal immigration to the United States. But inside the Donald Trump administration, there appear to be discussions that go much further. A draft memo is raising the idea of a broad crackdown on the legal employment of foreign-born workers.

Jeff Sessions, Trump’s nominee to serve as attorney general and guru on immigration policy, and senior adviser Steve Bannon have both been longtime restrictionists across all categories of migration, so this isn’t entirely surprising. And the possible moves being circulated in a draft memo reported by the Washington Post and published last week by Vox aren’t that extreme, for the simple reason that without an act of Congress there isn’t that much Trump can do to alter the legal immigration system. But Trump does have some discretion in this area, and he could use it to broadly crack down on the employment of foreign-born workers in the United States.

If Trump acts on these ideas, he is likely to encounter tension with segments of the business community, and overwhelmingly likely to harm economic growth and lower incomes for native-born Americans.

The order, titled “Protecting American Jobs and Workers by Strengthening the Integrity of Foreign Worker Visa Programs,” proposes taking aim at a range of nonimmigrant visa programs that let foreign-born people live and work in the United States for a limited span of time.