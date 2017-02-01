NYT: Jon Stewart Savages Trump: 'Purposeful, Vindictive Chaos'

NYT reports;

Jon Stewart Savages Trump: 'Purposeful, Vindictive Chaos'

Wearing a furry animal atop his head and a red tie that stretched down below his feet, Jon Stewart returned on Tuesday to CBS's "Late Show" and resumed his occasional role as a thorn in the side of President Trump while offering wry complaints to the host, Stephen Colbert, about life since Election Day.

"I love your outfit," Mr. Colbert said as Mr. Stewart sat down next to his desk. "Is this your Donald Trump impression?"

After giving a quizzical stare, Mr. Stewart replied: "I thought this is how men dressed now. The president sets men's fashion, and I saw the inauguration. Super long tie, dead animal on head. Boom."

The bulk of Mr. Stewart's appearance was devoted to his recitation, in a willfully halfhearted Trump accent, of several new executive orders, the president's preferred style of leadership thus far. The first order: "To secure our border, China shall immediately, and without hesitation, send us their wall. Done. Boom."

To get Mexico to pay for it, "when the wall arrives at the southern border, we shut the lights; we pretend we're not home," Mr. Stewart said. "It's C.O.D.; Mexico has to sign for it."

He also announced: "America now finally has an official language. The new official language of the United States is" baloney. (Mr. Stewart used a far stronger word beginning with "b.")