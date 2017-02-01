NYT: A Jarring New Level of Confrontation and Conflict Hits Washington

NYT reports;

A Jarring New Level of Confrontation and Conflict Hits Washington

WASHINGTON — President Trump made clear in his fiery inaugural speech that he was going to challenge the Washington establishment. Now the establishment is quickly pushing back, creating a palpable air of uncertainty and chaos in the opening days of his administration.

The new president fired an acting attorney general who refused to defend the administration's executive order on immigration. Democrats on Tuesday boycotted Senate confirmation hearings to prevent votes on cabinet nominees. State Department employees opposed to the administration were urged to quit if they didn't like Mr. Trump's direction.

Even after years of unbreakable gridlock and unyielding partisanship, it was a jarring new level of confrontation and conflict, and it was contributing to a building sense of crisis just as the new president was to disclose the identity of a new Supreme Court nominee — a selection certain to further inflame tensions.

Republicans, adjusting to the new era, seemed blindsided by the rapid pace of events and the worrying failure of the new administration to engage in the information-sharing and consultation that would typically accompany the issuance of a potentially explosive proposal like the freeze on visas for refugees and immigrants from select countries.

"It's regrettable that there was some confusion with the rollout," Speaker Paul D. Ryan told reporters Tuesday, noting that top Republicans learned of the contents of the order only as it was being issued.

That secretive, closely held approach may be the preferred choice of the president and self-proclaimed disrupters like his senior adviser, Stephen K. Bannon, who is quickly emerging as the power in the West Wing, but not by more conventional politicians who definitely don't like to be caught off guard.

Representative Peter T. King, Republican of New York, said similar failings had emerged in the early days of previous administrations but would not be tolerated for long.

"You get a brief period you're allowed for a learning curve, but after that, you have to get your act together," Mr. King said.

One veteran of past Republican administrations, acknowledging the Trump White House was still in its "shakedown" phase, encouraged the president's staff to focus more on consultation to avert confusion. "Process matters," said Kenneth M. Duberstein, who served as chief of staff to Ronald Reagan. "You are dealing with not just senior management, but with a variety of constituencies and a board of directors of 535 people."

Still, the main Republican objection seemed to be with the handling of the executive order by the inexperienced and understaffed White House rather than the actual content of the order.