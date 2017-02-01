If one more Republican senator abandons Betsy DeVos, her nomination will likely fail - Vox

Vox reports;

Two moderate Republican senators plan to vote against education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos — the first Republican defections that seriously endanger confirmation of one of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Susan Collins (R-ME) both said on the Senate floor Wednesday that they ultimately would vote against DeVos. If Democrats stay united against DeVos along party lines, as they did in a committee vote Tuesday, that makes 50 votes against her.

If the 50 other Republican senators hang together and stick with DeVos, Vice President Mike Pence can cast the tie-breaking vote and get her confirmed. But Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) is being pushed hard by social media and over the phone to come out against DeVos. If he or any one other Republican senator does so, her nomination would fail.

“I have heard from thousands — truly thousands — of Alaskans who shared their concerns about Mrs. DeVos as secretary of education,” Murkowski said on the Senate floor Wednesday. “They've contacted me by phone, by e-mail, in person, and their concerns center, as mine do, on Mrs. DeVos's lack of experience with public education and the lack of knowledge that she portrayed in her confirmation hearing.”

This level of opposition is unprecedented for education secretary nominees, who usually sail through the Senate confirmation process with little pushback. But DeVos, a billionaire Republican donor with scant experience with traditional public schools, has sparked an overwhelming response from activists, who have flooded the Senate switchboard with calls and showed up to protests in at least three cities over the weekend.

DeVos might seem like an unlikely target for the furor. She would wield far less power than the leaders of more important departments, such as the Treasury secretary or secretary of defense. She wouldn’t even have that much control over American education, since most decisions about schools are still made at the state and local level.

But unlike the other nominees, DeVos’s confirmation hearing was a true catastrophe — it raised doubts about her competence, not just her policy platform and political affiliations. As pressure mounts from the left to do more to resist the Trump administration, stopping DeVos is one fight that Democrats now seem to have a real chance of winning.