The House votes to kill a rule requiring oil companies to disclose payments to foreign governments - Vox

Vox reports;

On the same day the Senate confirmed Rex Tillerson as Donald Trump’s secretary of state, the House voted to kill a transparency rule for oil companies that Tillerson once lobbied against while CEO of Exxon Mobil.

In other words, it’s a pretty good day to be America’s largest oil company.

Using the little-known Congressional Review Act, House Republicans voted on Wednesday evening to kill an Obama-era regulation that would require publicly traded oil, gas, and mining companies to disclose any payments that they made to foreign governments.

The rule itself dates back to the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act — when members of Congress stuck in a provision requiring greater disclosure from drilling and mining companies working abroad. The hope was to cut down on corruption in resource-rich developing countries by increasing transparency. At the time, as Michael Grunwald reports for Politico, Tillerson was Exxon Mobil’s CEO and flew to Washington, DC, to lobby against this provision, arguing that the rule would put the company at a competitive disadvantage and make it harder to do business in places like Russia.

Tillerson lost that battle, and Congress passed Dodd-Frank with the provision intact. And over the next six years, the Securities and Exchange Commission worked to craft a rule that would give the legislation teeth. But the SEC’s initial attempt at a rule was struck down by the courts in 2012, and crafting a replacement was a long, tangled process. The rule didn’t actually get finished until June 27, 2016.

That foot dragging proved significant: Under the Congressional Review Act, the House and Senate can basically vote to repeal any Obama-era regulation finalized after June 13, 2016, by a simple majority vote — as long as the president agrees. And the SEC’s “resource extraction” rule, detested by the oil industry, was one of the first rules the GOP decided to target using the CRA.