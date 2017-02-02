NYT: Judge Orders Trump-Owned Golf Resort to Pay Millions

NYT reports;

Judge Orders Trump-Owned Golf Resort to Pay Millions

In a highly unusual turn of events for a sitting president, a federal judge in Florida on Wednesday ordered a golf resort owned by President Trump to pay $5.7 million for refusing to refund deposits to members who wanted to resign from the club.

In his ruling, the judge said that Mr. Trump, by sending a letter in late 2012 denying access to members who wanted to resign from the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter — a process that could take years — had set off a contract clause that should have resulted in an immediate refund of their membership fees. Instead, the money was withheld.

The decision is the first court judgment against a company owned by Mr. Trump since he became president last month, and underscores that while Mr. Trump has stepped away from the operations of his company, he is certain to remain dogged by legal controversies connected to his business.

At his new hotel in Washington, Mr. Trump is suing two celebrity chefs for breach of contract. The two men backed out of the Trump International Hotel development in 2015 after Mr. Trump made inflammatory comments about Mexican immigrants. Separately, the federal government owns the building that houses the hotel, and some legal experts have said that Mr. Trump may be in violation of his lease, which appears to prohibit federal elected officials from leasing the building.