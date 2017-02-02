NYT: Fatigued by the News? Experts Suggest How to Adjust Your Media Diet

NYT reports;

Fatigued by the News? Experts Suggest How to Adjust Your Media Diet

A cartoon circulating on social media captures the mood of many viewers and readers trying to cope with the current barrage of breaking news.

The cartoon, by David Sipress, shows a couple walking together, with the woman saying, "My desire to be well-informed is currently at odds with my desire to remain sane."

It feels as if we are living in a Superconducting Super Collider of news, with information bombarding us at a head-spinning velocity. The result is a fatigue about the headlines — lately about politics — that has prompted some people to withdraw from the news, or curb their consumption of it.

Christian Livermore, an American writer living in St. Andrews, Scotland, said in an email that since the presidential election, she has been skimming instead of deeply reading the news.

Rules for Social Media, Created by Kids JAN. 5, 2017 "At a certain point, there's a misery quotient that results from immersing one's self in the news, in the almost forensic detail of the suffering, and I have to ask myself, 'How does this affect my life?'" she wrote.

Experts said they had not seen data to conclude that consumers had changed their habits to protect their mental health, but added that the news ecosystem had changed drastically over the past five years, accelerating the sense of information overload.

Dan Gillmor, a professor of media literacy at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University, said the number of news media has increased sharply, while there has been an "incredible rise of the ubiquitousness of social media" and sharing of news on platforms such as Facebook.

"Things really are different," he said. "There's just more stuff if we're online and paying attention. There's a lot to pay attention to."