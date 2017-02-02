Republicans Make It Easier to Keep Big Oil Payments to Foreign Governments a Secret

Newsweek reports;

On the same day Congress confirmed Rex Tillerson as secretary of state, it took a step toward reversing a law he’d fought against as the head of oil giant Exxon Mobil.

The Republican-controlled House voted Wednesday to overturn a regulation that was part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law and required oil, gas and mining companies to disclose their payments to foreign governments. If the Senate follows the House’s lead, it could send a stark signal to the rest of the world that rooting out corruption is no longer a U.S. government priority, critics say.

The oil and gas industry has long fought against the provision—yet to go into effect—to increase transparency in the oil and gas sector, a proposal that had bipartisan support when it was folded into the Dodd-Frank law. The aim was to shine a light on an industry that has long been accused of fueling corruption in the developing world by paying autocratic leaders and corrupt cabinet ministers for energy and mining contracts while local citizens remain mired in poverty.

“It’s very clear that the transparency with regards to those receipts has simply been lacking,” explains former Senator Richard Lugar, the Republican sponsor of the original provision.

Since the United States first passed the law, numerous others have followed suit, including the European Union, Norway, Hong Kong and Canada, home to many of the world’s largest energy and mining companies. While the U.S. has dragged its feet in implementing the regulation, dozens of other governments now enforce these disclosure requirements.