NYT: Schwarzenegger to Trump: 'Why Don't We Switch Jobs?'

NYT reports;

Schwarzenegger to Trump: 'Why Don't We Switch Jobs?'

President Trump and Arnold Schwarzenegger were embroiled in a long-distance feud on Thursday after the president used a prayer breakfast speech to taunt the action star about his reality show ratings, and Mr. Schwarzenegger fired back in a video posted on Twitter.

To be clear, this is actually happening.

The fireworks began on Thursday morning, when Mr. Trump used the typically solemn occasion of the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington to needle Mr. Schwarzenegger as "a total disaster" on "The New Celebrity Apprentice," the latest incarnation of the NBC reality franchise that catapulted Mr. Trump to national stardom.

"They hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out," Mr. Trump said, as Mark Burnett, the "Apprentice" creator who has become an active champion of Christian causes, listened a few feet away.

"The ratings went right down the tubes," Mr. Trump continued. "Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings."

Minutes later, Mr. Schwarzenegger responded in a 15-second video posted to his Twitter account.

"Hey Donald, I have a great idea — why don't we switch jobs?" said Mr. Schwarzenegger, his face filling the screen. "You take over TV, because you're such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job.

"And then people can finally sleep comfortably again," Mr. Schwarzenegger added, with an impish grin.