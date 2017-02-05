NYT: Trump, Asked Again About Putin, Suggests U.S. Isn't 'So Innocent'

NYT reports;

Trump, Asked Again About Putin, Suggests U.S. Isn't 'So Innocent'

President Trump, asked by an interviewer on Saturday why he respected President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia even though he is "a killer," seemed to equate Mr. Putin's actions with those of the United States.

"You got a lot of killers," he told the interviewer, Bill O'Reilly of Fox News. "What, you think our country's so innocent?"

Mr. Trump has long expressed his admiration for the Russian leader's strength. But his willingness to seemingly draw a moral equivalence to actions by Mr. Putin, who has brutally suppressed dissent by eliminating political enemies, led to an eruption on social media.

Many asked how conservatives would have reacted had President Barack Obama, or other Democrats, compared American actions to Mr. Putin's.

President Trump, asked by an interviewer on Saturday why he respected President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia even though he is "a killer," seemed to equate Mr. Putin's actions with those of the United States.

"You got a lot of killers," he told the interviewer, Bill O'Reilly of Fox News. "What, you think our country's so innocent?"

Mr. Trump has long expressed his admiration for the Russian leader's strength. But his willingness to seemingly draw a moral equivalence to actions by Mr. Putin, who has brutally suppressed dissent by eliminating political enemies, led to an eruption on social media.