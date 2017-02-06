AP Explains: Can Trump deny funds to sanctuary cities?

AP reports;

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to punish cities and other municipalities that shelter immigrants living in the country illegally by denying them federal dollars.

Can a president do that?

Most taxpayer money is beyond Trump's control. But a relatively small portion of the federal budget involves grants distributed by agency and Cabinet department heads appointed by Trump, and those programs could be affected.

WHAT IS TRUMP THREATENING?

Through a recent executive order and, on Sunday in an interview with Fox's Bill O'Reilly, Trump threatened to "defund" so-called sanctuary cities by taking away their federal grants. Those are cities and other municipalities that, generally speaking, shelter immigrants in the country illegally by refusing to help the federal government enforce immigration laws.

Among the sanctuary cities are New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as smaller jurisdictions like Takoma Park, Maryland, Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

"I don't want to defund anybody. I want to give them the money they need to properly operate as a city or a state," Trump told O'Reilly. "If they're going to have sanctuary cities, we may have to do that. Certainly that would be a weapon."

Just how big of a weapon isn't clear. Trump's threat was enough to prompt Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, a Republican, to abandon its sanctuary status. But many other sanctuary cities are vowing to fight.