What Americans Talk About When They Talk About Putin - The Atlantic

The Atlantic;

The significance of Trump’s refusal to call his Russian counterpart “a killer”

But, of course, the real significance of Trump’s response to O’Reilly has little to do with what Putin is doing internally. And it’s unclear that Trump knows anything about the workings of the Obama administration’s Russia “reset” other than it was, in his view, a bad deal.

It was, however, one of those political moments that illuminates what Americans talk about when they talk about Russia. For liberals, it was another sign of Trump going out of his way to avoid criticizing his favorite macho authoritarian—and perhaps political patron—at the expense of American interests, and their erstwhile candidate. For conservatives, it was the fact of a Republican president indirectly calling American troops killers rather than engaging in a full-throated ode to American exceptionalism. It was yet another moment of Trump utterly scrambling traditional political differences.

But the real and far more troubling point, I think, is one my colleagues Adam Serwer and Peter Beinart noted: The man in charge of America seems to believe that being a killer is a good thing, because the head of a nation should be a skull-cracking, throat-kicking action hero, that he too has created an atmosphere of hostility against journalists that could spill into something real and bloody. And that has little to do with Russia.