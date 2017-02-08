The "Darth Vader" of Russia: meet Igor Sechin, Putin's right-hand man - Vox

Vox reports;

Late on the night of November 14, Igor Sechin, the CEO of the Russian state oil giant Rosneft, reportedly summoned Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev to a meeting at the company’s headquarters in a czarist-era building across the river from the Kremlin.

When he arrived, Ulyukayev was handed a large amount of cash in front of Sechin — and then arrested on the spot and charged with soliciting a $2 million bribe. Ulyukayev, who insists that he is innocent, was fired by Russian President Vladimir Putin the day after his arrest.

The unusual sting operation that brought down Ulyukayev, the first sitting government minister to be detained by police since the Stalin era, highlighted the power of Sechin, a shadowy figure who is widely seen as second only to Putin in influence. Russian newspapers reported that Rosneft's head of security — who remains a high-ranking FSB security service official — organized the sting, presumably on Sechin’s orders.

Sechin has been called Putin's “Darth Vader” and the “scariest man on earth” by Russian media, and a leaked US embassy cable described him as the “grey cardinal of the Kremlin.” Now that his friend and business partner Rex Tillerson has become President Donald Trump's secretary of state, Sechin is poised to play an even more important role: as a point man for efforts to improve Russia’s chilly relationship with the US and get Washington to lift its sanctions on the Kremlin.

Sechin’s power — and influence — could soon grow even bigger: Some have speculated that the oil magnate could be considered for prime minister if Putin is elected to another term in 2018.

“Putin will count on Sechin as an agent of influence on Tillerson, as a lobbyist” for better relations between Moscow and Russia, said Stanislav Belkovsky, an analyst formerly connected to the Kremlin.

Belkovsky added that the Russian strongman believes Tillerson, given his oil background, is likely to have a warm view of Sechin, which “can be used” to Moscow’s advantage on sanctions on other issues.