The Internet just helped a staggering number of people engage with their government - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

The Internet gets a bad rap sometimes. Often blamed for the dumbing down of society, the fracturing of our media landscape and the polarization of our politics, only rarely is the Web recognized for helping advance the cause of civic education and government transparency.

But for a little over an hour on Tuesday, it did an amazing thing. The Internet brought an enormous number of people together to hear a federal appeals court deliberate over President Trump's entry ban.

We're talking about oral argument. In a federal court. Where there wasn't much to see besides a black background and the court's logo.

Considering how complex the discussion quickly became, it's all the more stunning how the feed kept attracting new viewers rather than losing them as time went on. At its peak, more than 135,000 people had tuned in to the audio-only proceeding on YouTube — and that's before you count those who were watching the court's live stream from other sources, such as cable TV and Facebook.