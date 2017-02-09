Vladimir Putin's Deadly War Against Dissent

Newsweek reports;

The list of murders laid at the feet of Vladimir Putin has gotten so long now that you need a chart to keep track of them.

That’s just what the Association of Former Intelligence Officers produced in a recent edition of its quarterly bulletin, The Intelligencer. To be sure, AFIO, which represents 4,500 former CIA, FBI and military intelligence veterans, is steeped in Cold War hatred for the Kremlin. But even if its chart were off by half, the list of Moscow’s suspected victims would be grimly impressive: There are 40 names on the list assembled by Peter C. Oleson, a former assistant director of the Defense Intelligence Agency.

Oleson put together his list before longtime Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza fell deathly ill from poison last week in a Moscow hospital. And before a former KGB general, Oleg Erovinkin, was found dead in the back of his car in Moscow the day after Christmas. Erovinkin was suspected of being a source for Christopher Steele, the ex-British intelligence officer who assembled the notorious “golden shower” memorandum on alleged connections between President Donald Trump’s camp and the Russian president. After Steele was unmasked as the author of the dossier, he went into hiding. He may well have had the fate of other Kremlin critics in mind.

“I sympathize with him. I wouldn't want to stick around,” Oleson told Newsweek in a January telephone interview. “Mind you, I'm not sure whether he's hiding from the Russians or just hiding from the press."

But considering the sheer number of dissidents, defectors, journalists, disaffected former Putin cronies and rivals who have died under suspicious circumstances since the former KGB colonel first came to power 18 years ago, Steele’s precaution is well founded, he said. “One or two or three, you could always explain away, but dozens? You have to say, ‘No, they're not innocent deaths here,’" Oleson said.