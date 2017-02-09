WaPo reports;

John Oliver doesn't think he'll get deported — but says Trump could toss him like 'a tea bag'

Talking with Stephen Colbert about President Trump's immigration order on Tuesday, English comedian John Oliver quipped that he could be tossed out of the United States like "a tea bag."

The "Last Week Tonight" host — and green card holder — was a guest on Colbert's "The Late Show," where the two discussed the president's first weeks in office.

"Until Inauguration Day, nothing was really happening," Oliver told Colbert. "It was just being tied to a train track, watching the train coming. And then, of course, Inauguration Day is the train hitting you, and you're thinking, 'Yep, that felt pretty much how I thought it was going to feel.' "

Oliver is scheduled to return to HBO on Sunday with a new season of "Last Week Tonight."