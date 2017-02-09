NYT: Court Refuses to Reinstate Travel Ban, Dealing Trump Another Legal Loss

Thursday: NYT reports;
Court Refuses to Reinstate Travel Ban, Dealing Trump Another Legal Loss
WASHINGTON - A federal appeals court on Thursday refused to reinstate President Trump's targeted travel ban, delivering the latest and most stinging judicial rebuke to his effort to make good on a campaign promise and tighten the standards for entry into the United States.
The ruling was the first from an appeals court on the travel ban, and it was focused on the narrow question of whether it should be blocked while courts consider its lawfulness. The decision is likely to be quickly appealed to the United States Supreme Court.
That court remains short-handed and could deadlock. A 4-to-4 tie in the Supreme Court would leave the appeals court's ruling in place.
Trial judges around the country have blocked aspects of Mr. Trump's executive order, which suspended travel from seven predominantly Muslin countries and limited the nation's refugee program, but no other case has yet reached an appeals court.
Full Text: US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals - Official Ruling (pdf)
Related: The Hill reports;
Spicer: Trump has 'no regrets' over criticism of judges
President Trump has "no regrets" over his controversial attacks on the federal judiciary, his top spokesman said Thursday.
"I think the president's comments speak for themselves," White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at the daily briefing. "No, he has no regrets."
Trump's repeated broadsides against judges handling a lawsuit against his executive order on immigration have drawn criticism from across the political spectrum, including from his own Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch.
But Spicer said Trump will continue to speak out when he feels like he is being treated unfairly by judges, likening it to the approach taken by Thomas Jefferson.
