NYT: Court Refuses to Reinstate Travel Ban, Dealing Trump Another Legal Loss

Thursday: NYT reports;

Court Refuses to Reinstate Travel Ban, Dealing Trump Another Legal Loss

WASHINGTON - A federal appeals court on Thursday refused to reinstate President Trump's targeted travel ban, delivering the latest and most stinging judicial rebuke to his effort to make good on a campaign promise and tighten the standards for entry into the United States.

The ruling was the first from an appeals court on the travel ban, and it was focused on the narrow question of whether it should be blocked while courts consider its lawfulness. The decision is likely to be quickly appealed to the United States Supreme Court.

That court remains short-handed and could deadlock. A 4-to-4 tie in the Supreme Court would leave the appeals court's ruling in place.

Trial judges around the country have blocked aspects of Mr. Trump's executive order, which suspended travel from seven predominantly Muslin countries and limited the nation's refugee program, but no other case has yet reached an appeals court.