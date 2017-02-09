Trump's Illusory Answers to Imaginary Crime Problems - The Atlantic

The Atlantic;

The president’s latest executive orders achieve little while trying to answer a crime wave that data doesn’t support.

Jeff Sessions issued a de facto mission statement within moments of being sworn in attorney general on Thursday.

“We have a crime problem,” the former Alabama senator said. “I wish the rise we were seeing in crime in American today were a blip. My best judgment, having been involved in criminal law enforcement for many years, is that this is a dangerous permanent trend.”

Years of experience or not, Sessions’s statement is belied by the facts at worst, or wildly premature at best. The violent crime rate did tick up in 2015, the latest available year, coming in slightly higher than 2014. But it remains more than 16 percent below where it was in 2006, and far below its peak in the early 1990s.