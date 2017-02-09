How a federal appeals court just ended Donald Trump's 18-month winning streak - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

President Trump has been on an 18-month winning streak. That streak ended Thursday night when a federal appeals court upheld a lower court ruling lifting Trump's travel ban on refugees and all visitors from seven predominantly Muslim states.

"The Government has taken the position that the President’s decisions about immigration policy, particularly when motivated by national security concerns, are unreviewable, even if those actions potentially contravene constitutional rights and protections," read the unanimous ruling of the three judges. "There is no precedent to support this claimed unreviewability, which runs contrary to the fundamental structure of our constitutional democracy.”

Trump, as is his way, reacted angrily via Twitter:

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!

The government will now likely ask the Supreme Court to intervene in the travel ban.

But, all caps aside, this is a major setback for not only one of Trump's signature campaign promises but also for his conception of a presidency with nearly unlimited power.