A Third Of The U.S. Says Being Christian Is A Key Part Of Being American | FiveThirtyEight

FiveThirtyEight reports;

Trump’s “America first” ideology and, in particular, his controversial executive orders on immigration have sparked a public debate over what it means to be an American. A survey released Wednesday reveals deep divisions over the question, especially when it comes to religion.

Researchers at the Pew Research Center asked 1,003 U.S. adults what characteristics make someone “truly American.” By far the most important factor was the ability to speak English, which 70 percent of respondents said was a core part of the American identity. Respondents also felt strongly about sharing national traditions and customs, with 45 percent saying they were an essential part of American culture.

But those headline figures mask significant disagreements among different demographic and political groups: Republicans, for example, were much more likely than Democrats to see speaking English and “sharing American customs and traditions” as important. African Americans were more likely than white or Hispanic Americans to say being a native-born citizen is important.