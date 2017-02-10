Bill Richardson: For negotiating tips, Trump should read 'Art of the Deal' - The Washington Post

WaPo report;

President Trump prides himself on being a world-class negotiator. His candidacy, and now his presidency, have relied on that premise. He says he’ll “force the Iranians back to the bargaining table” on the nuclear deal; after scrapping the Trans-Pacific Partnership, he’ll secure bilateral trade deals with Pacific Rim countries and renegotiate NAFTA’s terms; Mexico, he insists, “will pay for the wall, believe me — 100 percent.” Never one to underpromise, last year he told one reporter: “Peace all over the world would be the best deal. And I think I would know how to do it better than anybody else.”

Trump the businessman has, indeed, haggled many business deals. He even wrote a best-selling book about it. Yet politician Trump is making mistakes that “Art of the Deal” Trump wouldn’t. He’s negotiating against himself — giving up leverage before there’s a corresponding ask — and he’s boxing in his negotiating partners, driving up the cost of reaching agreements, with potentially perilous results.

One explanation is that private-sector negotiations are quite different than exchanges in international affairs. Citizen Trump’s business negotiations have frequently been stand-alone deals: You build a tower, I’ll put my name on it, and we’ll share the profits.

Negotiating on behalf of the American people on matters of global security is far more intricate. On the world stage, deals are frequently multifacted, multilateral and for the highest stakes. Sometimes these are matters of life and death and war and peace. They cause reverberations and carry indirect and often unintended consequences across continents. I know, because I’ve worked on many of them. Negotiating with North Korea, the Taliban, Sudan and Cuba is not comparable to bartering with casino moguls, real estate czars and hotel chains.

When Trump signals that he’s considering moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, he needs to understand that this is not a simple, isolated act of support for Israel. It will significantly affect his existing dialogue, and any potential agreements, with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other regional powers. Not because their governments are obsessed with the location of our embassy, but because it’s likely that many citizens in these countries will be marching in the streets in protest, and their governments’ credibility and stability will be on the line. The United States needs to stand firmly behind Israel; in my opinion, our recent abstention at the United Nations on a resolution condemning settlements was a mistake. But so far, Trump’s Bibi-can-do-no-wrong stance toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emboldened Israel to take the rare step of announcing a major settlement expansion. This will severely hamper future negotiations with the Palestinians to bring stability to the region.

These kinds of negotiations can’t be zero-sum. To reach successful, lasting international agreements, the president needs to serve the interests of the United States, while allowing his counterparts to claim their victories as well. If your counterpart can’t live with or survive politically the consequences of your deal, the deal won’t hold...