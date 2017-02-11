NATO says it sees sharp rise in Russian disinformation since Crimea seizure| Reuters

Reuters reports;

NATO accused Russia of escalating a disinformation campaign since the Kremlin's 2014 seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region, saying Russian websites such as Sputnik and RT had posted false stories, the alliance's spokeswoman said on Saturday.

There is increasing concern among senior NATO and European Union officials over Russia's ability to use television and the Internet to spread what they say is fake news.

The defense alliance of 28 democracies says it has recorded more than a score of Russian myths in the last two years which it has attempted to knock down with factsheets, interviews, rebuttals and videos.

"NATO has been dealing with a significant increase in Russian propaganda and disinformation since Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014," spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said in an email.

She said a website set up by NATO in 2014 "catalogs 32 Russian myths about NATO systematically used by Sputnik, RT and a range of other outlets owned or controlled by the Russian government".

Lungescu said the most recent disinformation occurred earlier this month when Russian news website life.ru published a fabricated voice recording of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg with a Russian prankster pretending to be Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko.

"Such a call never took place and this was an obvious example of disinformation," she said.

The Kremlin, Russian government, RT, Sputnik and Life could not immediately be reached for comment.