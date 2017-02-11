Trump understands what many miss: people don't make decisions based on facts - Vox

Vox reports;

Donald Trump made an “unusual degree” of blatantly false and misleading statements for a presidential candidate. And since taking the oath of office, he’s continued the pattern.

He’s insisted that three-to-five million votes were cast illegally despite any credible evidence. He’s repeated faulty statistics like the murder rate is at a 45-year high. His team has deployed “alternative facts” about the crowd size at his inauguration, and terrorist massacres that never took place.

There are the small falsehoods, too: Trump said 109 people were stopped for additional screening on the day his immigration executive order went into effect. But that was misleading. In truth, 348 people were prevented from boarding planes bound for the United States.

Stretching the truth worked for Trump during the campaign. And it seems to be working during his presidency, at least among Republicans. A recent CNN poll found that 90 percent of Republicans approve of leader they elected.

The likely reason: Trump trades on something psychologists and political scientists have known for years — that people don’t necessarily make decisions based on facts.

Instead, we are often guided by our emotions and deeply held biases. Humans are also very adept at ignoring facts so that we can continue to see the world in a way that conforms to our preconceived notions. And simply stating factual information that contradicts those deeply held beliefs is often not enough to combat the spread of misinformation. And, frustratingly, research finds the more knowledgeable we are about politics, the more stubborn we get on politically charged topics. We use our smarts to protect the our political groups, and not to grapple with uncomfortable truths.