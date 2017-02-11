Stephen Colbert taunts Trump with a picture of a little girl posing as the president - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

Stephen Colbert tapped into the president’s reported sensitivity and tendency to care about appearances by showing a picture of a little girl — in bright pink dress, red tie and voluminous blond wig — pretending to be President Trump during Friday night’s “Late Show.”

The idea appears to have been inspired by the president’s distaste of the fact that his press secretary, Sean Spicer, was portrayed by a woman, Melissa McCarthy, on “Saturday Night Live.” Citing sources close to Trump, Politico reported Monday that the president “doesn’t like his people to look weak,” and McCarthy’s portrayal of an angry, frustrated and unhinged Spicer was seen as something that could affect the press secretary’s longevity in the highly stressful and visible job.

So Colbert took things a step further.

“But, if the president thinks a woman playing Sean Spicer makes him look weak, then he’s really not going to like this picture we made of a little girl pretending to be Donald Trump,” Colbert said. “And he’s especially not going to like it when you retweet at him with the hashtag #largerhands.”