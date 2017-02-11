Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 854 Seeds: 4982 Comments: 10332 Since: Oct 2013

A top Putin critic on how to oppose Trump: Making him look like a loser is crucial

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: Vox
Seeded on Sat Feb 11, 2017 5:01 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Vox reports;

Garry Kasparov knows what it is to oppose an authoritarian ruler. The longtime world chess champion was arrested twice in his native Russia for opposing Vladimir Putin. Since 2013, he has lived with family in self-imposed exile in New York City, and is now the chair of the Human Rights Foundation. Winter Is Coming, Kasparov’s prescient book detailing Putinism’s rise and transnational menace, came out in paperback recently. Deep Thinking, his new book on chess and artificial intelligence, comes out May 2.

A Ronald Reagan and John McCain supporter, Kasparov is a critic of Trumpism. In this interview, Kasparov and I discussed Putin, Trump, the Steele dossier, and what chess can teach you about politics.

This conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Conversation transcript in article.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor