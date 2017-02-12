SNL's Donald Trump takes his executive order frustrations to 'The People's Court' - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;
“Saturday Night Live” guest host Alec Baldwin only appeared as President Trump once during this week’s episode, and it was to take his displeasure with a federal court’s decision on his immigration order to a reality TV show.
“Mr. Trump, you understand that this is a TV court, right?” asked the host of “The People’s Court,” played by Cecily Strong.
“That’s okay, I’m a TV president,” Baldwin-as-Trump responded.
This week’s episode had some considerable buzz, with Baldwin setting a new SNL record. The actor has now hosted the show 17 times.
But Baldwin has been a constant presence this season, as his scathing Trump impersonation has elicited numerous critiques — usually via Twitter — from the president himself, including when Trump was a nominee and the president-elect.
“I don’t think that his imitation of me gets me at all and it’s meant to be very mean-spirited, which is very biased, and I don’t like it,” Trump told “Today” show host Matt Lauer in December.
