SNL's Donald Trump takes his executive order frustrations to 'The People's Court' - The Washington Post

Seeded by Kenm77
Seeded on Sun Feb 12, 2017 12:51 AM
Article Photo

WaPo reports;

“Saturday Night Live” guest host Alec Baldwin only appeared as President Trump once during this week’s episode, and it was to take his displeasure with a federal court’s decision on his immigration order to a reality TV show.

“Mr. Trump, you understand that this is a TV court, right?” asked the host of “The People’s Court,” played by Cecily Strong.

“That’s okay, I’m a TV president,” Baldwin-as-Trump responded.

This week’s episode had some considerable buzz, with Baldwin setting a new SNL record. The actor has now hosted the show 17 times.

But Baldwin has been a constant presence this season, as his scathing Trump impersonation has elicited numerous critiques — usually via Twitter — from the president himself, including when Trump was a nominee and the president-elect.

“I don’t think that his imitation of me gets me at all and it’s meant to be very mean-spirited, which is very biased, and I don’t like it,” Trump told “Today” show host Matt Lauer in December.

Full story and videos in article.

