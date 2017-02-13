Stephen Miller's authoritarian declaration: Trump's national security actions 'will not be questioned' - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

Senior White House policy adviser Stephen Miller made the rounds on the Sunday talk shows shows over the weekend, and his comments about voter fraud have earned him justifiably dim reviews. The Washington Post's Philip Bump and Fact Checker Glenn Kessler dealt with those claims in depth.

But amid all the baseless and false statements about electoral integrity, Miller did something even more controversial: He expanded upon his boss's views of whether judges are allowed to question President Trump's authority. And at one point, Miller even said Trump's national security decisions "will not be questioned."

"Will not be questioned." That is an incredible claim to executive authority -- and one we can expect to hear plenty more about. Trump has beaten around this bush plenty, yes. But Miller just came out and said it: that the White House doesn't recognize judges' authority to review things such as his travel ban.

It might have been excused as a little over-exuberance, except that Miller said similar things in his other Sunday show appearances.

He said on "Meet the Press": "The bottom line is that a district judge -- a district judge in Seattle -- cannot make immigration law for the United States, cannot give foreign nationals and foreign countries rights they do not have and cannot prevent the president of the United States from suspending the admission of refugees from Syria."

And on "Fox News Sunday": "This is a judicial usurpation of the power. It is a violation of judges' proper roles in litigating disputes. We will fight it. And we will make sure that we take action to keep from happening in the future what's happened in the past."