U.S. House tax panel will not seek Trump tax returns: lawmaker| Reuters

Reuters reports;

A congressional tax oversight committee will not seek U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns despite calls from Democrats for a review to determine possible business ties to foreign countries including Russia, the panel's Republican chairman said on Monday.

Defying decades of precedent, Trump has refused to release his tax documents, which Democrats say could show whether his business empire poses any conflicts of interest as he moves forward on issues ranging from tax reform to foreign relations.

"If Congress begins to use its powers to rummage around in the tax returns of the president, what prevents Congress from doing the same to average Americans?" House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady told reporters.

"Privacy and civil liberties are still important rights in this country, and (the) Ways and Means Committee is not going to start to weaken them."

The Texas Republican was responding to questions about a Feb. 1 letter from Representative Bill Pascrell, a Ways and Means Democrat who asked Brady to obtain Republican Trump's returns from the U.S. Treasury so the committee could review them in closed session and vote on whether to make them public.

Pascrell later said he continued to hope for action, saying: "Our committee must respond by using its legal authority as Congress has in the past to provide proper oversight. This is Checks and Balances 101."

Experts say federal law authorizes the House Ways and Means Committee, the Senate Finance Committee and the Joint Committee on Taxation to examine individual tax returns.