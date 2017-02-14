Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty violation - CNNPolitics.com

CNN reports;

Washington (CNN)Moscow has deployed a cruise missile in an apparent treaty violation, a senior military official told CNN Tuesday.

The move is just the latest in a string of Russian provocations in the early days of the Trump administration, which has called for warmer relations with the Kremlin. The traditional US adversary has also positioned a spy ship off the coast of Delaware and carried out flights near a US Navy warship, concerning American officials.

The administration has not officially drawn any links between the three events. The ground-launched cruise missile seems to run counter to the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, the senior military official said.

The New York Times first reported is deployment. While declining to speak on intelligence matters, a spokesman for the US State Department did draw attention to Russian violations of the treaty.

"The Russian Federation remains in violation of its INF Treaty obligations not to possess, produce or flight-test a ground-launched cruise missile with a range capability of 500 to 5,500 kilometers, or to possess or produce launchers of such missiles," acting spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Russia is believed to have tested one such missile in 2014. "We have made very clear our concerns about Russia's violation, the risks it poses to European and Asian security, and our strong interest in returning Russia to compliance with the treaty," Toner added.