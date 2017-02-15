"We should not — and cannot — trust this man." A CIA vet on Trump's feud with US spies. - Vox

Vox reports;

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked during his afternoon press briefing yesterday if he could still confirm that “nobody on the Trump campaign, not even Gen. Flynn, had any contact with the Russians before the election.” His answer was, well, awkward: “I don’t have any — there’s nothing that would conclude me — that anything different has changed with respect to that time period.”

Thanks to a report by Michael Schmidt, Mark Mazzetti, and Matt Apuzzo for the New York Times, we now know that Spicer got it wrong. In the year before the election, several Trump “associates had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials.” As yet, there is no definitive evidence of collusion between the Russians and members of Trump’s team, but leaks from within the intelligence community show that there were sustained contacts.

Much of the news today will (rightly) focus on the political implications of this story. This interview is about the escalating tensions between President Trump and the American intelligence community. My interviewee is Glenn Carle, a 23-year veteran of the CIA and a former deputy officer on the National Intelligence Council. Here, I ask him if we’ve truly entered uncharted territory, and if he believes Trump’s ties to Russia have compromised our national security.

This conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity.