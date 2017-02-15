Encryption App Confide Helps White House Staffers Leak---And Maybe Break the Law | WIRED

WIRED reports;

In the four tumultuous weeks since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the White House has provided a steady stream of leaks. Some are mostly innocuous, like how Trump spends his solitary hours. Others, including reports of national security adviser Michael Flynn’s unauthorized talks with Russia, have proven devastating. In response, Trump has launched an investigation, and expressed his displeasure in a tweet: “Why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington?”

The answer may have to do with uncertainty and unrest inside the administration, as well as the president’s ongoing attacks against the intelligence community. But it doesn’t hurt that every White House and Congressional staffer has tools to facilitate secure communication in their pocket or bag. Specifically, multiple reports indicate that Republican operatives and White House staffers are using the end-to-end encrypted messaging app Confide, which touts disappearing messages and anti-screenshot features, to chat privately without a trace.

The ability to communicate without fear of reprisal may have helped illuminate the Trump administration’s darkest corners. But that same anonymity rings alarms for transparency advocates. The same technology that exposes secrets also enables them, a tension that’s not easy to resolve.