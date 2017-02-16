Flynngate? Kremlingate? Russiagate? The gate's out of the gate. - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

Is it gate-worthy? If so, is it bigger than Watergate or smaller? Of course, it’s too soon to tell.

But that didn’t stop Donald Trump from declaring the Hillary Clinton email controversy “bigger than Watergate.”

And Rep. Steve King, Republican of Iowa, thought Benghazi was not only bigger than Watergate but 10 times bigger than Watergate.

While it would be nice to avoid the “-gate construction,” as the great scholar of political lexicology William Safire put it, Watergate remains the yardstick for any scandal, potential scandal or anything a partisan wants to be perceived as a scandal.

As Safire put it in his Political Dictionary, “gate” is merely a “device to provide a sinister label” to something.

But it’s too late to avoid gates. The gate is already out of the gate.

Former CBS anchor and reporter Dan Rather, who covered Watergate, made waves across social media Tuesday with a Facebook post on the subject:

...

Rachel Maddow of MSNBC suggested Tuesday night that it might be bigger than Watergate, bigger than anything.

“The allegations here about national security risks and the undermining of the U.S. government by a foreign power, these are as serious as anything that has ever been alleged against any president not just in modern times, but ever.”

While news organizations had variously called it the “Michael Flynn scandal” and “Russia scandal,” Flynn’s resignation opened the floodgate, with “Kremlingate” leading the pack, notwithstanding the fact that the Kremlin already has a gate.