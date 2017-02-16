Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 861 Seeds: 5010 Comments: 10532 Since: Oct 2013

Donald Trump's combative, grievance-filled press conference, annotated - The Washington Post

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Kenm77 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:01 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

WaPo transcript;

A solemn President Trump turned his Thursday afternoon announcement of a new labor secretary nominee into a screed against the media and large-scale defense of his first four weeks as president.

It was remarkable. Trump hit all the usual points: The polls, the electoral college, the media, etc. He even said that he inherited a "mess" four separate times. There were grievances galore.

Below is the transcript, which we'll update as it comes in, along with our analysis and annotations.

Full transcript in article.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor