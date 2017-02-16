President Trump's combative, freewheeling, "fake news" press conference, explained - Vox

Vox reports;

The fourth week of Donald Trump’s presidency has been tumultuous, with his top national security official being forced out due to scandal, reports that members of his campaign staff and associates had contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials last year, and various factions of his White House apparently knifing each other in the press. Meanwhile, an initial flurry of new policy actions has slowed to a crawl, his major immigration order remains blocked in the courts, and a significant legislative achievement remains far away.

So on Thursday, Trump tried to change the narrative by giving an impromptu press conference — and what a press conference it was.

Trump made the case that his administration was “running like a fine-tuned machine,” and that he’s made “incredible progress” on fixing the nation’s problems so far. He made a case to “the American people” that he was keeping the promises he made on the campaign trail. He also made a plethora of false claims on matters from the size of his Electoral College win to just what his executive actions actually did.

But the larger strategic goal of the presser became clear with one theme Trump repeatedly returned to — the alleged “dishonesty” of the media, an institution that, it is now clear, Trump has decided to fully elevate as his most important foe.

Indeed, without Hillary Clinton (whom Trump was eager to bring up and disparage on Thursday, months after the campaign ended) or any of his GOP primary rivals as foils to fight back against, the Trump administration has seemed a bit adrift in its first month. Trump seems to feel that he’s at his best when he’s fighting, but it wasn’t clear who his main opponent was now that he’s the most powerful man in the world.

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon early on suggested that it was now the media that’s “the opposition party” and therefore Trump’s most important foe. But it was only on Thursday that Trump truly threw himself into combat with the press on equal footing, by spending an hour or so taking questions from them.

“Remember, I used to give you a news conference every time I made a speech, which was like every day?” Trump said at one point. “That’s how I won. I won with news conferences and probably speeches.” He added: “I certainly didn’t win by people listening to you people, that’s for sure.”

Yet while Trump seemed to enjoy the freewheeling presser and is clearly experimenting with returning to his unscripted early primary days (he’s planned a big rally in Florida this Saturday), it’s hard to see it working.

He’s not in a campaign setting anymore — he’s responsible for results. And a combative back and forth will do little to obscure the reality of an administration increasingly beset by scandal that has achieved very little of substance so far.