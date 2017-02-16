House Intelligence Committee open to probing Michael Flynn - The Washington Post

WaPo reports;

The House Intelligence Committee is potentially expanding the scope of its probe into Russian activities in the U.S. elections to include allegations that ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn spoke about sanctions with a Russian official late last year.

The statement from a spokesman for Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) suggests that the House is now open to investigating the full scope of the allegations swirling around the Trump team and Russia rather than focused squarely on how such charges ended up in the news media in recent weeks.

“The committee is not preemptively excluding any topics or individuals from our inquiry, and we expect that the investigation will lead us to interview current and former U.S. officials,” Nunes spokesman Jack Langer said in a statement late Thursday.

The statement echoes comments earlier in the day from the committee’s ranking Democrat, Adam B. Schiff (Calif.).

Leaders on the committee, Schiff said, agreed only in the last 24 hours “to investigate any relevant allegations, including those involving Michael Flynn.”

“I think we are on the same page with what the Senate is interested in,” he said.