The Trump administration proposed deputizing some National Guard units to arrest immigrants - Vox

Vox reports;

The Department of Homeland Security considered — but says it rejected — letting governors in 11 states decide whether to deputize their National Guards to enforce immigration law, including helping to detain and deport unauthorized immigrants.

The memo, first reported by the Associated Press Friday, matches the description of a memo leaked to Vox. The memo lays out several possible policies to help implement President Trump’s executive order regarding border enforcement.

The White House strongly denied the report, calling it “100% not true.” A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security says that the memo was a very early draft, and the idea for National Guard mobilization was “never seriously considered.”

The memo described by the AP and the memo leaked to Vox were both dated January 25, 2017 — the same day that President Trump signed the executive order in question. That’s consistent with DHS’ statement that it’s an “early draft.”

DHS has not yet formalized its plan to implement the executive order for border enforcement. The memo reported by the AP and posted by Vox appears to still be under consideration in some form, but it’s not clear how substantially it’s been revised.

It’s uncertain whether the National Guard provision has survived in any form — including mobilizing National Guard units for border enforcement, as happened under both George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Nor is it clear whether any of the other policies considered in the draft memo will be implemented.

But the fact that it was floated at all is still significant. President Trump arrived in office on the promise of a sweeping crackdown on immigration enforcement, and proceeded to sign executive orders that made substantial changes — but didn’t always provide details.

The suggestion to deputize the National Guard indicates that the federal government is trying to think big about what implementing Trump’s vision on immigration would look like — even if it ends up rejecting some of its most aggressive ideas.